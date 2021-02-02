Lars Sullivan Released by WWE

Lars Sullivan is no longer with WWE, as first reported by PWInsider. The news has since been confirmed by WWE.

Sullivan was with the company since 2013. He spent several years training in developmental before debuting for NXT in 2017. Sullivan had some success in NXT and was pushed as a monster heel. He made his main roster debut in April 2019, the night after WrestleMania 36 when he attacked Kurt Angle, who had just retired. For the next several months, he attacked several top babyface acts on Raw.

He was abruptly sidelined later that year when he was at the center of a scandal. Prior to joining WWE, Sullivan was very outspoken on certain Internet message boards. A serious of posts were unearthed that included some remarks that were racist and homophobic. Many fans on social media knew about this flagrant activity for years, but apparently WWE became aware of them in 2019.

WWE announced that he was fined $10,000 and required to undergo sensitivity training. Sullivan issued a statement apologizing for those who were offended.

Soon after this incident, Sullivan blew out his knee and was out of action for over a year. He made one more appearance on WWE SmackDown in October 2020 before disappearing once again.