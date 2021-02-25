Melina Clarifies Reports About Her WWE Return

Former WWE women’s champion Melina was reported to have agreed to a new contract with the company late last year but she never returned to the promotion as people were expecting.

The female star recently had an interview with WrestleTalk where she cleared the air on her status with the promotion and the reports of her return.

Melina first confirmed that she had talks with the company officials about a potential return last year. However, she revealed that she couldn’t sign a contract because of her injured knee:

“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it. I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract,

There was nothing going on.” said Melina, “Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”

The former diva’s champion also explained that her re-signing wasn’t guaranteed even if she didn’t have a bad knee and it was possible that the company might not have signed her even if she was cleared:

“Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee.”

Melina has not been a part of the WWE roster since her release in 2011. Though she did make a cameo during the Raw legends night earlier this year in January.