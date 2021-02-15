Pat McAfee Responds To Adam Cole’s Heel Turn

Pat McAfee was not surprised that Adam Cole turned on Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor last night. The former NFL player has been trying to tell everyone that Cole is no good. McAfee took to Twitter last night to give his thoughts on the breakup of the Undisputed Era.

Internet Wrestling Community, I am now accepting your apologies in abundance.



You are by far the dumbest group of humans on the internet, you could’ve never known your hero was a treasonous scumbag but, I knew it all along. Please use #PatWasRight in your apology tweets. pic.twitter.com/DuQRpJNAbJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

He then used a Ric Flair GIF to express how he was feeling:

The Undisputed Era is dead. pic.twitter.com/ZTR9XMemZX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

“Pretty easy answer here right? He’s a scumbag. That’s why. I’ve been saying it ALL ALONG. You stooges wouldn’t listen. Say it with me you dum dums..” he also Tweeted.

McAfee also recently commented on his future in NXT.

“I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future plans. It was interesting,” McAfee began on the Pat McAfee Show. “I mean, all very nice things he said there, but me learning about being written off TV did happen live on the air. He’s a very nice man, Mr. H, for everything he said. He did say, basically, like, ‘Pat has been very busy. Kind of a fat a– right now. He’s going to have to get back into shape,’ basically is what he said. And then maybe we’ll think about something.”

Adam Cole super kicked Finn Balor in the face following the conclusion of the Vengeance Day main event. This seemingly breaks up, or at least splits up, the long-running NXT faction.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, formerly known as ReDragon in ROH/NJPW and elsewhere, debuted in NXT at TakeOver: Brooklyn III in the summer of 2017. They then aligned with Adam Cole. Roderick Strong joined the group after turning on his partner, Pete Dunne, in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Classic.