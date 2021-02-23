Rhea Ripley Officially Announced For WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley is officially headed for her main roster run as her upcoming Raw debut has been announced on WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the show, a vignette featuring Rhea Ripley was aired, announcing that she will be coming to Raw soon. Ripley was last seen in January, where she lost to Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing Match at NXT‘s New Year’s Evil event.

The exact date of Ripley’s main roster arrival is not yet revealed.

The former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT UK Women’s Champion also appeared on the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble, where she eliminated the most competitors at 7, and lasted an impressive 39 minutes in the match, finishing second to Bianca Belair. This would be the second Royal Rumble appearance for Rhea Ripley, as she also participated in the 2019 edition.

This wouldn’t be the first appearance on Raw for Rhea Ripley, however, as she first appeared last year when she was NXT Women’s Champion. She would go on to have a rivalry with the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and would become the first to defend the NXT Women’s title at WrestleMania. She also had an official match on Raw on February of last year, where she defeated Sarah Logan in a singles match.

Rhea Ripley participated in 2017 in the Mae Young Classic and was later signed to a contract for NXT. She appeared on the second Mae Young Classic too and was then moved to NXT UK where she became the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion.

She then moved to NXT where she won the NXT Women’s title by defeating Shayna Baszler in December 2019. Ripley has been a woman of many firsts, so it would be interesting to see how she makes her name known WWE’s main roster.

