Ric Flair Reveals Gift HHH Gave Him After His Son’s Passing

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was recently a guest on the WINCLY podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics.

One topic touched on during that conversation was the passing of Flair’s son, Reid, back in 2013. Reid Flair passed away from an apparent drug overdose in March of 2013 at the age of 25. While discussing the issue, Ric Flair noted that he buried Reid with one of his two WWE Hall Of Fame rings. This prompted his longtime friend Triple H to gift him a new Hall Of Fame ring with his late son’s name inscribed on it.

“I’ve moved on. Trust me, I’ve had words with Hunter, and I’ve had words with Stephanie,” Flair said (via Wrestling Inc). “I’ve argued with them, and we’ve had tough times too. I was drinking a lot, and Steph and I had a bad argument.

“I said something terrible, but they’ve forgiven me and so has Hunter, and Vince has never left my side ever since the day I met him. And they couldn’t have done more for my son. I can remember after we buried Reid, I put one of my Hall of Fame rings on Reid. At NXT one time, Hunter said, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I maybe thought I had done something wrong.

“And he called me into his office, and he had a duplicate ring with Reid’s name engraved on it. That’s someone who cares. I spent half the time with Hunter than I did with those guys (the Horsemen).”

Ric Flair In WWE Today

Flair continues to play a role in WWE today, even after his official in-ring retirement with the company back in 2008. He’s actually locked in a storyline with his daughter, Charlotte Flair, on Monday Night Raw. Ric Flair was previously managing Charlotte’s rival, Lacey Evans, before her real-life pregnancy forced her out of the ring. Now, Ric will likely continue his storyline with Charlotte heading into WrestleMania this April.