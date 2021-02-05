Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Is “On The Table” For Future WrestleMania

WWE has already locked in their plans for Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania, but a future match for “The Big Dog” is still possible in the eyes of Vince McMahon.

It was reported earlier this week that the plan is for a big name to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar “is on the table” and it would have an interesting story not only due to their history but also Paul Heyman being involved but the match is likely not happening this year.

Lesnar hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36 and his contract quietly expired around that time. His current status was first revealed when the company pulled his merchandise in August.

The belief is that he will make his return once WWE is allowed to have fans in attendance at their shows going forward, which WrestleMania 37 will have, but no other events are expected to have the same until later this year.

There’s been no word yet on exactly when he’ll return. He’s also in Canada, and just like John Cena, there are travel restrictions in place that will prevent him from coming into the United States without quarantining.