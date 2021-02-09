Sasha Banks Episode Of Broken Skull Sessions Gets Release Date

Sasha Banks will appear on an all-new episode of Steve Austin‘s “Broken Skull Sessions” later this month. The official Twitter account for the WWE Network revealed that Banks’ episode will air on February 21st, 2021, the day of the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Banks recently took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm for the upcoming episode.

Previous episodes of Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin have featured The Undertaker (2x), Goldberg, Kane, Big Show, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Drew McIntyre, and Banks’ longtime tag partner and rival, Bayley.

Banks also recently appeared on the Normal Not Normal podcast. During that interview, she spoke about how the reduced WWE travel schedule has been helpful to her and her career.

“I’m not just talking about in one state,” Banks says of the usual WWE travel schedule. “I’m driving five or six hours to different states every single day. But we’re not just talking about driving, I’m talking about flying as well – early in the morning – and I’m talking about wrestling too. I’m beating my body, jumping into a car, and driving five hours and getting to the hotel at maybe four in the morning. Sleep in until 12, work out, get your food, and doing the exact same thing. That will beat up your body.”