Sasha Banks On How Depression Led To Her Sabbatical From WWE

A new episode of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions is now available on the WWE Network. The latest interview features Smackdown Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks.

WWE posted a clip of the interview to its official YouTube page. In the clip, Banks talks about how depression led to her taking time away from WWE in 2019.

“Depression was taking over. My mind was taking over, my thoughts were taking over. This place was being bigger than me. I really, really lost myself because for a good 7-years, I didn’t even hear my real name. I didn’t hear Mercedes anymore, all I heard was Sasha Banks.”

Banks then spoke about asking to leave WWE.

“That was probably one of the hardest things I had to do was ask to leave WWE.”

Austin then asked Banks what WWE said when she asked to leave.

“Vince was like ‘No!” Banks said with a laugh.

“He said I’m going to give you 30 days to think about it and I took more than 30 days,” Banks continued.

Banks’ comments can be heard in the clip below: