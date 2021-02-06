Seth Rollins Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Return Next Week

WWE has confirmed that SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins will be returning to the blue brand next Friday. The ‘Messiah’ has not appeared on SmackDown since Survivor Series 2020; where he was eliminated early in a traditional Survivor Series match by Sheamus.

The quick elimination was reportedly in part due to Becky Lynch giving birth imminently. Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child Roux into the world on December 7th 2020, just weeks after Rollins left WWE programming.

Another reason for Rollins’ quick elimination from that match was apparently due to one his opponents. The Messiah has stated in the past that he has no desire to wrestle against Matt Riddle, with Riddle’s wife previously having made comments about female WWE performers. Riddle’s wife previously wrote an Instagram post about performers not being in shape, with an image of Becky Lynch part of the post. This situation has reportedly now been resolved, as the two men apparently spoke backstage after the Survivor Series match itself.

Seth Rollins #29

Seth Rollins made his return to WWE programming during the Royal Rumble match this past Sunday. Rollins entered the match at #29 and eliminated Riddle, Daniel Bryan and Christian. Seth was eliminated from the match by Edge, leading to a potential storyline down the line if WWE chooses to go that route.

Check out the promo from WWE hyping Seth Rollin’s return next week here: