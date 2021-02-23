The Miz: “Do Not Plan On Being Transitional Champion”

The Miz has said that he does not intend to be just a transitional champion.

The WWE Champion said that the idea of people thinking he can’t be a stable long-lasting champion only motivates him more.

“I do not plan on being a transitional champion,” Miz told Sports Illustrated. “That idea only fuels my fire, and hearing it is nothing new. That idea only fuels my fire, and hearing it is nothing new. It makes me think back to when I cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the belt in 2010. People thought I would lose, but I didn’t. Instead, I won the WWE Championship.

When I won, I heard I was only going to be a transitional champion, but I went on to main-event WrestleMania and I won, as a bad guy, in the main event, which never happens. Ten years later, I heard the same thing: I’d never win the title. So this is another opportunity for me to prove people wrong, which is what I plan on doing.”

The Miz also talked about how grateful he is when Vince McMahon trusted him to become WWE Champion when no one else would. He trusted him enough to let him go up against John Cena at WrestleMania 27 and Miz says this helped him learn a lot from the top stars.

“Vince trusted me when no one else did,” Miz said. “He trusted me to go up against John Cena at WrestleMania 27 and to be in that story with the Rock, who had just come back to WWE. I got lost in that story. They were made men by then, and I still needed to make myself. Working live shows with Cena and Randy Orton, that taught me what it takes to be a main-eventer. And I’ve never stopped listening or learning,” The Miz said.

The Miz also recalled facing AJ Styles when The Phenomenal One came to the WWE. For Miz, AJ’s wrestling style was very different than he was used to, and that’s when he knew he needed he had to elevate his work.

Miz also thanked his wife Maryse for giving him confidence that brought him to a new level. The Awesome One declared that he is ready to be the face of WWE with his title and carry it with the prestige and honor it deserves.

