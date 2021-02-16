Tony Khan To WWE: “Come to Jacksonville, I’m Begging You”

Tony Khan is open to the possibility of AEW working with WWE. In fact, he’s

Khan appeared on the WrestleFetish podcast this week and discussed AEW‘s “open borders” policy. All Elite Wrestling currently has partnerships with Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. We are just scratching the surface of what these alliance will yield, but fans are wondering what other companies could get involved.

The elephant in the room is WWE, the world’s largest and most profitable wrestling promotion. Tony Khan was asked if AEW would be receptive to working with WWE or NXT. He was very receptive.

“They are more than welcome,” Khan said about working with WWE. “As I have said, the forbidden door is open anytime. Just come and knock. If they were to knock on the door, then I would certainly be willing to let them in.”

The hosts were surprised by Khan’s answer. They referenced WWE‘s ‘invasion’ of WCW Monday Nitro at the height of the Monday Night Wars. Eric Bischoff did not permit WWE Superstars to appear on Nitro that fateful night, but things would be different if WWE or NXT talent showed up at an AEW event.

“Come in, please!” Khan continued. “I would love that. I would love that. Come to Jacksonville, I’m begging you. I would love it.”

WWE’s Position

WWE knows AEW is making waves by partnering with Impact and New Japan. Triple H recently stated that people have ‘misperceptions’ about WWE‘s willingness to work with other promotions.

“Are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we’re open to things,” he said during the NXT Takeover: WarGames post-show media event. “It just depends on what they are and if they’re beneficial to us in the long-term.”

Triple H referenced the “best for business” attitude, stating that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is “open to anything” if it makes business sense.

“Open for business, I think Vince says that a lot and I’ve been around him long enough that if it’s the right thing and meaningful to business, he’s open to anything.”