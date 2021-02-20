Update On Lars Sullivan’s Post-WWE Plans

Lars Sullivan departed WWE last month after asking the company for his release. The 32-year-old told the company he was retiring from pro-wrestling due to his issues with anxiety. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, Sullivan plans on getting into the world of bare-knuckled boxing.

“Dylan Miley, the former Lars Sullivan, is now doing boxing training with the

idea of working for one of the Bare Knuckle promotions,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report would continue to state that Sullivan doesn’t have any illusions about his prospects in the sport, however. He’s 32-years-old and does not have prior boxing training. Still, he plans on making a go of it in the sport.

Sullivan’s release from WWE was addressed recently on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He was going to get a push, a real big push as a matter of fact, and he could not handle the pressure. He had an anxiety attack, he was suffering even before. Then he stopped coming, kept not coming, and at that point, this has happened before.”

“They brought him back a second time with a big push, he got the knee injury. They brought him back a 3rd time with a big push, he stopped coming. At that point, I think it was inevitable how it was going to end up.”