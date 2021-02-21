Which Match Will Close Out WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2021 will be taking place from the WWE ThunderDome in Florida. This is the first ‘stop’ on the Road To WrestleMania, with two big Elimination Chamber matches confirmed for the event.

The SmackDown Chamber match will see Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan compete to see who will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night.

PWInsider recently confirmed that the RAW WWE Championship Chamber match will be ending the show tonight. The main event will see Drew McIntyre defend his Championship against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston.

Here’s the full card for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event: