WWE Employees Upset After Major Meeting

WWE held a meeting on Friday that didn’t go so well.

It was reported by Fightful Select a major meeting took place today where many employees were told that they would not be provided promotions, bonuses, or raises. The meeting ended with several employees upset.

Per the report, it was said those who attended the meeting left with low morale. Employees from production, the WWE offices and other departments were involved. However, this was not a talent or wrestler meeting.

As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on why WWE isn’t providing pay raises or bonuses. This comes at a time where the company recently announced record financial results for 2020.

Overall revenue for 2020 was at $974.2 million, which represents an increase of 1% although the revenue for the fourth quarter was down 26% to $238.2 million.

In the press release, Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon touted how WWE has continued to produce live content in new ways amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not live touring.

On February 5th, Vince, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Kevin Dunn, and WWE President Nick Khan increased the amount of WWE stock that they own. This came days after WWE reported their 2020 financials.