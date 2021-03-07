Backstage News On Sting & Darby Allin vs Team Taz At AEW Revolution

Tonight at AEW Revolution, fans will get to witness a street fight between Darby Allin & Sting vs Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. The match will not take place in front of the live crowd, however, as the cinematic match has already been taped.

SI.com’s Justin Barrasso confirmed recently that the match has been filmed ahead of time. Not only that, it evidently exceeded expectations.

“AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting street fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success,” Barrasso Tweeted.

“The match highlights Sting while ensuring he worked in as safe of an environment as possible; allowed Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have some star-making moments; and gave Darby Allin – who had a chance to apply his film school background – more chances to be a daredevil,” he added.

“In this case, there is no denying that WWE‘s loss is AEW’s gain. The failure to use the legendary Sting in a similar role, especially after proving in 2014 and ‘15 that he was still a legitimate attraction, is a considerable blunder for Vince McMahon,” Barrasso concluded.

This will be Sting’s first match since Night of Champions 2015. He was defeated by Seth Rollins on that night.