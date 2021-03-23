Batista Releases Statement On Hall of Fame Induction Postponement

Batista (aka Dave Bautista) will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year despite having been announced as a member of the Class of 2020. Both the 2021 and 2020 classes were to be inducted in a virtual ceremony this year. Batista recently revealed that he asked WWE to delay his induction.
“To the WWE Universe. Unfortunately due to previous obligations, I am unable to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame this year. By my request, they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible,” Batista Tweeted.
WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021
WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees include:
- Batista
- The nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman
- The Bella Twins
- JBL
- British Bulldog
- Jushin “Thunder” Liger
WWE Hall of Fame Announced Class of 2021 thus far:
- Molly Holly
- Eric Bischoff