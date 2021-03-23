Batista Releases Statement On Hall of Fame Induction Postponement

Batista (aka Dave Bautista) will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year despite having been announced as a member of the Class of 2020. Both the 2021 and 2020 classes were to be inducted in a virtual ceremony this year. Batista recently revealed that he asked WWE to delay his induction.

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible?? #DreamChaser — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees include:

Batista

The nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman

The Bella Twins

JBL

British Bulldog

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

WWE Hall of Fame Announced Class of 2021 thus far: