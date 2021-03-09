Big Show On The Difference Between Locker Room Environment In AEW And WWE

Former WWE star Big Show aka Paul Wight hasn’t been part of the AEW roster for very long but he is already feeling the difference in the backstage environment between the two companies.

The former world champion took part in the post Evolution media scrum where he talked about his decision to leave the company he has been with for so long.

When asked about the backstage environment of All Elite Wrestling during the interview, Big Show said that the one thing he enjoys in the AEW locker room is the support and fight the talent have:

- Advertisement -

“The one thing that is different here that I really enjoy is the support and the fight that the talent have over here, the respect and recognition and the drive.

That’s the heart of professional wrestling and doing entertainment.” said the Big Show, “It’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position.”

Big Show had spent over two decades being part of the WWE roster in his two runs with the company and his signing to AEW was a big surprise to many.

During the interview, the former champion also revealed Vince McMahon‘s reaction to his big move. You can check out his comments on the matter here.