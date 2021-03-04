Bobby Lashley Shares What Vince McMahon Told Him After Winning WWE Title

Bobby Lashley had his big crowning achievement by winning the WWE Title.

He did just that this past Monday night on Raw when he beat The Miz in the main event. The newly crowned champion spoke with FOX Sports to talk about it.

During it, he looked back on what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told him after the big win. He began by noting that Booker T told him one time that he should be in the main event and realized to stop just having fun, but strive to get more of his career.

Lashley stated that McMahon doesn’t want you in the promotion to have fun, but rather wants to get in an argument with you because you’re fighting for something that you want. He said McMahon wants you to step out of the box and do something bigger such as a spot at WrestleMania and the crowd to form them to give you the title.

“When I was able to go through that curtain [after winning the WWE Championship] and give Vince a hug, he grabbed me and he held me for a while and was like, ‘Man, I’m proud of you.’”

There’s still no word yet on who he’ll defend the WWE Title against at Fastlane on March 21st.