Chelsea Green Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Chelsea Green has signed a new deal with WWE. According to a report from Fightful, Green has signed a new 3-year deal with the promotion. Her previous deal was set to run out sometime over the summer.

Green signed with WWE in the fall of 2018. She performed in NXT up until last May when she fired her then-manager, Robert Stone, in storyline. It was reported that she was to be called up to the main roster shortly but didn’t end up doing so until that November. She wrestled in a Survivor Series qualifying 4-way match on the November 13th, 2020 Smackdown and broke her wrist. It was later reported that Green had been scheduled to win the match but it was changed so that Liv Morgan picked up the victory. Green has been on the shelf ever since.

The 29-year-old is from Victoria, BC, Canada and trained at Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, AB, Canada. She had a run with Impact Wrestling from 2016-2018 as Laurel Van Ness. Her time in Impact included a reign as Knockouts Champion and also as a key player in one of the most famous wrestling weddings of all time.

- Advertisement -

Green actually made her WWE programming debut just months into her wrestling career. She was cast as Daniel Bryan‘s physiotherapist in 2014. Her debut can be viewed in the player below: