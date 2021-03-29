John Cena Was Impressed With Shaq’s AEW Debut

John Cena was impressed with Shaquille O’Neil’s AEW debut recently. Shaq teamed with Jade Cargill and defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet at AEW’s special “Crossroads” event on March 3rd.

Bleacher Report Tweeted out highlights of Shaq and Cena both appearing on the post-game show from NBA on TNT. During the appearance, Cena commented on Shaq’s AEW debut.

“I want to say, you are one of that Mount Rushmore of sports entertainers,” Cena said to Shaq. “It’s a shame that you were born so large and so gifted on the basketball court because you could have been something in WWE, I still think you can be.”

The clip Shaq and Cena were looking at featured Shaq giving a Brodie Lee tribute and power-bombing Cody Rhodes.

“Well, I just wanted to represent your guys,” Shaq said about his performance. “Right here, giving a shoutout to the Brodie Lee power slam right there, wanted to make it look good. Listen growing up, you know, I watched you guys… Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, I just wanted to represent you guys.”

“I think I did pretty good. I just wanted to represent you, wrestlers, because you guys are some of my favorite athletes. You know how I feel about you. I love you, big fan of yours, congratulations on everything that you’re doing,” Shaq continued.

The full clip of Shaq and Cena discussing Shaq’s AEW debut can be viewed in the below Tweet: