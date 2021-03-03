John Silver Shares Memories Of Brodie Lee

The wrestling world was dealt a giant blow this winter with the untimely death of Brodie Lee. An outpouring of tributes and respect for the man has followed in the time that has passed since. John Silver recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet and shared some of his memories of Brodie Lee including how Brodie purchased ring gear for him to help make him a bigger star.

“He was the man. He was such a happy good guy,” Silver said. “There was no negativity, he was always laughing, he would always have this big smile, especially with this big beard he had going on. But he’s just a good guy. He bought the ring jacket I have just because it would help me look more like a star if I had it. He also bought me matching gear that I wore at the Brodie show.”

Silver continued to talk about Brodie purchasing ring gear for him.

“It was just supposed to be for the BTE sketch, and then I asked him he’s like I want to buy you this stuff it’s going to be cool. I’m like that’s so cool what’s the sketch. He’s like I don’t know, we’ll think of something. He didn’t have a real idea in mind, but he thought it would be funny if Silver dresses like me one day. It wasn’t cheap gear, altogether it cost over $1,000 that he spent on me that he didn’t have to, I didn’t ask for it. Just because he thought it would be good for BTE and for me and the skits we do.”

Silver also said that when they were filming BTE sketches, Brodie would always try and get him to laugh.

“We’re trying to get through these sketches, and he would purposely try his absolute hardest to make me laugh. If I laugh, we’ve got to do it again. You see so many sketches of him getting right into my face and screaming sh*t at me, and just trying to make me laugh. It always worked, which is why we had to start pretending we were crying because we were always laughing.”

Silver also spoke about working the Brodie Lee tribute show and how difficult it was to do.

“I’m a pretty emotional guy, so that was difficult, but I thought I was going to be worse. The whole day was difficult, being around people. It was good too, but I’m like I can’t stop thinking about this.”

Silver actually missed a Dark Order entrance during the show. He also detailed what happened with that during his discussion with Chris Van Vliet.

“The match itself, if you look at the first match [Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks vs Matt Hardy and Private Party] If you look, I wasn’t there for the entrance, I come in late because I went to the back. I went to my room and I was not in a good mood. I forgot Colt was up and I forgot I had to do the entrance. When I heard the music and I thought screw it, I started running. You don’t see me coming out with them, but when Colt eventually does the pose, I’m there.”

