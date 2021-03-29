Josh Alexander Talks Ethan Page Signing With AEW

IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander recently spoke to TSN’s This is Wrestling on TSN 1200. The former tag team partner of Ethan Page discussed his The North tag team partner moving to All Elite Wrestling.

“I didn’t even think about it because I hadn’t been watching AEW really too intently,” said Josh Alexander. “And I haven’t been keeping up with storylines or anything. I looked up the pay per view, I think it was the day before, and I saw that they had the ladder match and it was a mystery for it. And I knew that, of course, they were teasing a different ex- Hall of Famer to debut as well.”

“So I just remember looking at it like, I bet it’s going to be him” Alexander continued. “You know what I mean? I just wanted to be left in the dark like everybody else so I can be a fan. I love watching wrestling as a fan if I’m pleasantly surprised by something like that happening.”

“I miss the old music. I will say that,” Alexander continued, discussing The North. “But otherwise it was just awesome to see because I know how much hard work has gone in to get him there. He’s going to be nothing but successful.”

With IMPACT and AEW now working in tandem, there’s a chance that the two former tag team partners could work together again.