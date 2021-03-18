Kenny Omega Returning To Impact Wrestling Next Week

It was reported earlier this week that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was in Nashville for the most recent set of Impact tapings. The promotion announced today that Omega, along with Don Callis, will be on next week’s episode.

This week on Impact Wrestling, Rich Swann was confronted by Don Callis during an in-ring promo segment. Swann defeated Moose at Sacrifice on Saturday night, meaning he’ll face Omega at next month’s Rebellion PPV.

This will be Omega’s first time back in Impact since the Hard to Kill PPV in January. On that show, Omega pinned Rich Swann with the One-Winged Angel in a 3-on-3 match. Swann teamed with Moose and Chris Sabin against Omega and the Good Brothers.

3 matches have been scheduled for this week’s Impact Wrestling. The X-Division will be on the line when Ace Austin defends against former champion TJP.

X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs TJP

Ace Austin (c) vs TJP Deonna Purrazzo vs Jazz

Karl Anderson vs Eddie Edwards

Impact is building to Hardcore Justice on April 10th, streaming on Impact Plus. Rebellion will take place on PPV two weeks later on April 24th, 2021. In addition to Swann vs Omega, FinJuice vs The Good Brothers for the tag belts has also been scheduled for the show.