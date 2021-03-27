Logan Paul Announced For SmackDown Appearance Next Week

YouTube star Logan Paul has been announced for making an appearance at next week’s episode of SmackDown after his recent Twitter exchange with Sami Zayn.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Kevin Owens hosting the KO Show with Sami Zayn as a guest, following up from last week’s episode of the show where Zayn attacked the former universal champion with a Helluva Kick.

During the segment, Zayn announced that he will be hosting a red carpet premiere for his conspiracy documentary on the Blue Branded show next week and Paul will be his special guest:

NEXT WEEK on FOX:@LoganPaul will be the special guest on @SamiZayn's Red Carpet Premiere! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zI5wRgw5Au — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021

The company also announced a WrestleMania match between the two during the show when KO challenged his long-time rival to a bout at the Show of Shows and the former NXT champion accepted this challenge.

WWE has been building towards an appearance from Paul recently. It started when Sami Zayn said that his documentary will do “Logan Paul numbers” in terms of viewership during the March 12 SmackDown episode.

The YouTube star responded to this name drop on Twitter. The two have been exchanging words on the social site since then, hinting that the company was building towards something.

There is no word yet on if this will be a one-off appearance for Logan Paul but with WrestleMania being around the corner; it’s possible that he will end up getting involved in the announced bout between the two WWE stars.