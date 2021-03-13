Home News WWE News

Natalya Talks Vince McMahon ‘Pushing Hard’ for Saudi Arabia Match

Advertisement
NewsWWE News

The Hart Family member discusses the history making match at Crown Jewel

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast. The Hart family member discussed a number of topics during her time on the show; including her history making match with Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 event in Saudi Arabia.

“I was on cloud nine. I knew when WWE started doing shows in Saudi Arabia, I had a vision and I told everyone in upper management early on ‘if women are going to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, I want to be the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.’” Natalya began on the podcast.

“I felt very strongly about that” Natalya continued. “Because I knew the magnitude, being a woman wrestling in Saudi Arabia, I knew how big it could be for women in the world and women in sports. I knew it was our chance to open a door that had never been open before. It was a dream of mine.”

Natalya on Crown Jewel 2019

- Advertisement -

Natalya then revealed that Vince McMahon himself had been pushing for a women’s match in the region ‘for years.’ Natalya and Lacey Evans did appear on the show in a bout, however Evans had visibly toned down her Southern Belle character and both acted like babyfaces during the match itself.

“When I was finally told about the match, I was brought into Vince McMahon’s office and he let me know I was going to be a part of it” Nattie revealed. “I was like, I can’t believe this is finally happening, but I also know, in WWE and in the world, things can change daily. I didn’t want to get my hopes too high. Vince said it was something he was trying to do for years. It was really a labor of love from him. He personally fought very hard for us to have that match.”

credit to eWrestlingNews for the transcription

Latest Wrestling News

SEScoops Latest Video

Subscribe to SEScoops on YouTube
Advertisement

Since 2004, SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, rumors, results, interviews, videos and more.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC