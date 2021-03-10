NXT Preview: Balor vs. Cole, Shirai vs. Storm, Major Announcements

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight with an all new episode of NXT. This is a loaded show with a double main event fit for a Takeover special.
The following items are announced for this week’s NXT on USA broadcast:
- NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole
- NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm
- NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make two game-changing announcements. WWE is hyping that these announcements will change the landscape of NXT forever.
- Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter
Join us here later tonight for our NXT Results and Takeaways feature.
