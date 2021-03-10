Pat McAfee Comments On His Status For WWE WrestleMania 37

Pat McAfee says professional wrestling and more specifically, WWE‘s Attitude Era, made him into the man he is today.

The NFL star turned sports analyst and part-time WWE Superstar was a contestant on this week’s episode of 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt on Spotify.

During the show, McAfee commented on pro wrestling’s impact on his life, as well as whether or not we can expect to see him at WrestleMania 37.

“The Attitude era is where I lived,” McAfee said. “The Monday Night Wars was awesome. If you listen to me on any given day, you can hear inspiration from The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, HHH, a little bit of Flair…that whole era created me into the person I am…Attitude Era is not only my biggest inspiration when it comes to wrestling, but also when it comes to life.”

Pat McAfee got a chance to live his dream by wrestling for WWE last year. He made his in-ring debut last August at NXT Takeover XXX.

Pat McAfee’s Status for WrestleMania

McAfee would go on to make several more appearances for NXT. He received rave reviews for his WWE appearances, leading many to wonder when we will see him lace up the boots again. When asked by Kyle Brandt if he’ll be at WrestleMania in April, McAfee said he’s not sure if he’ll have enough time to train for WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“Now that I’ve gotten the chance to do it, the amount of work and buy-in you have to have to be successful, it’s a lot…I’m not 100% sure I can do what’s needed to allow for a run to WrestleMania.”

You can listen to the full episode on Spotify or in the player embedded below. The wrestling conversation begins around the 43-minute mark.