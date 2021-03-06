PROGRESS Wrestling – Behind The Logo, There’s Human Beings

The British Wrestling scene was rife with sexual, domestic and other forms of mental abuse. This is fact that cannot be argued against, especially with what was revealed during the #SpeakingOut movement during 2020. There were hundreds of stories recalling actions perpetrated by some of the most notable, and well loved, pro wrestling stars and officials across the globe.

The movement itself started with several UK performers telling their stories across social media, notably Twitter and Facebook. At first many of us took this news in complete shock; but quickly this changed to wanting to see positive change and an eradication of the toxic culture that had stained something that so many pro wrestling fans hold dear. Fans also wanted, quite rightly, answers as to how this could’ve happened.

I’ve been extremely lucky and privileged to have the opportunity to work in the UK wrestling scene as somewhat of a journalist. SEScoops provided me with the platform to try and help push the scene at a time, back in 2015/16, that the UK was becoming a hotbed for internationally renowned talent. I’ve been granted access to a number of shows, spoken to different talent and for the most part enjoyed the opportunity to experience a level of fandom beyond what I had previously.

The UK Scene

- Advertisement -

I’m not a massive journalistic name by any stretch. There’s some really great and talented people out there working for Inside The Ropes, talkSPORT et al that have done far more for the UK wrestling scene that deserve far more credit than I do. I just wanted to give you some context as to what I’m writing about here.

When #SpeakingOut had become global and more fans were able to see the true light of what they once felt they knew, attention turned to the promotions themselves. Many, myself included, wanted to know how such a culture could permutate independent pro wrestling in the United Kingdom. Professional wrestling is a unique medium, where performers are often expected to go ‘beyond the camera’ in their persona and display elements of their character outside of the ‘working’ environment.

The fact is, everything in pro wrestling is classed as a ‘work.’ I’m absolutely sure that the way I have engaged with certain performers has been all part of a façade, because some of the nicest people I’ve ever met at face value turned out to be abusive and dangerous individuals. However on the flip side of that, I know that there’s many people who I was lucky to work with and are wonderful human beings. I also know that there is a number of these people still working in the UK scene to try and eradicate the toxicity, and re-imagine what British wrestling means in a post #SpeakingOut world.

PROGRESS

- Advertisement -

I want to talk directly about PROGRESS Wrestling. No matter what I try and tell myself? There will always be a bias when it comes to writing about arguably the biggest promotion in England. PROGRESS changed how I perceived pro wrestling. PROGRESS felt like I was on the terraces watching football; except it was 3 hours and everyone in the crowd was (largely) on the same side. I have extremely fond memories of PROGRESS that have been tainted, the same way a lot of people feel.

I like to see myself as an ‘intelligent’ wrestling fan and human being all round. I’m not a nuclear scientist, but I like to think I know what is right, wrong and unjust. When #SpeakingOut happened I was angry. I was angry at myself because I didn’t see what was apparently right in front of me.

On one occasion a wrestler exposed himself in front of me. This was something that at the time seemed humorous. In retrospect was a sign of a predatorial individual that I just flat out missed.

The person I’m referring to was ‘outed’ as a predator during the start of #SpeakingOut. At the time he exposed himself in front of me backstage, he was joking around with a colleague. The person in question seemed to be doing this as a way to actually calm the situation; which again in retrospect is absurd, but I didn’t question it, because I felt I was lucky to be backstage at a show.

That’s something that haunts me now, what if I had said something? Could I have stopped other people from getting hurt?

For clarification, this incident was not at a PROGRESS show and occurred at a now defunct promotion.

Changing The Culture

The reason I’m mentioning PROGRESS is because of their recent return. The new Chapter event shows took place at the Theatre Peckham and are being streamed via WWE Network over the next few weeks at least. Many fans wanted to know why the company saw fit to return, with the COVID-19 pandemic and #SpeakingOut still looming large over the industry as a whole.

Personally, I do not question the motives of people that want to find out who and why certain people were at the tapings for these shows. I do not question why you would want transparency when choosing who to support emotionally and monetarily.

Behind every word written is a human being. You may disagree with the way they have acted, and PROGRESS themselves have apologised for the way in which their statements have appeared tonally. There are people out there who are far more well versed in safeguarding and DBS checking than I am; I’ve seen these people weigh in on this situation and it is more than welcomed in my eyes.

However, behind every word written is a human being. I will echo this sentiment until I’m dead, because the way I’ve seen PROGRESS’ social media (as well as other promotions) flooded with personal insults is not conducive to bringing an open conversation into how British wrestling can exist in a safer way. Saying ‘burn it to the ground’ and ‘f*ck off no one wants you here’ isn’t helping anyone.

Still Ask Questions of PROGRESS

I’m not saying ‘let’s get on with it,’ because that is not the mentality to have. Every single person questioning PROGRESS, ICW, OTT or any other promotion has the right to. But deciding that we want every answer via Twitter and 140-280 characters is not going to work. It just isn’t.

To any of the fans airing their displeasure that PROGRESS now don’t ‘monitor responses’ on Twitter: have you emailed them?

Are we engaging in the right way as a collective fanbase? Are we trying to, not move on from #SpeakingOut, but make sure it is basis of discussion to change the culture? I’m not saying I have answers, but there’s got to be a better way to do this surely?

I don’t want to speak for any professional wrestlers. But if you were to ask someone what their intentions were for #SpeakingOut? It would probably/most likely be because they want to have a safer environment to work in. Fundamentally people need somewhere to work; PROGRESS is the biggest promotion in the country and have an affiliation with WWE. WWE is the end goal for a lot of people, and PROGRESS is still a major platform that people want to work in safely.

So I urge people to ask the questions, but don’t attack social media when you just see a logo. Those people behind the scenes are human beings who have suffered through this entire situation. Those people have discovered things about the people they thought they knew the same way we did.

If you want to discuss anything you’ve seen written here please feel free to contact me via Twitter: @jakejeremypuro. Alternatively jakejeremyuk [at] gmail [dot] com.