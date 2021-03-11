Rikishi Talks Biggest Regret from WWE Career

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The former Intercontinental Champion discussed a number of topics during the podcast, including his regrets at not winning a WWE Championship during his time with the company.

“That was one thing that I wished would have happened. I just wanted to have that shot, to become the world champion” Rikishi began. “Just one time. If you’re in this industry and you’re not shooting for the top like that, then you’re in the wrong industry. You need to start getting your priorities straight. Even though, a lot of people may think it’s a work and so forth, but you can tell they put the belt on certain people for a reason.”

“If you’re not fighting to perfect your craft, to really get looked at, to have the company, the bookers, the promoters, be able to have that look on you, then you’re not working hard enough” Rikishi continued. “Then you’re not understanding this industry.”

Rikishi on WrestleMania

- Advertisement -

Rikishi finished by saying that he wished he had a main event slot at a WrestleMania. The father of The Usos specifically said that he wanted to have a WrestleMania main event match against either The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“Had I been able to turn it back around, yeah, I would have loved to have had a match against The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin for the title, and beat them. And beat them on the big grand stage of WrestleMania.”

Do you think that Rikishi could’ve ever got to that level in the WWE/WWF? Let us know in the comments