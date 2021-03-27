“Road Dogg” Brian James In Hospital After Suspected Heart Attack

“Road Dogg” Brian James is currently in hospital. The 51-year-old is thought to have suffered a heart attack late Thursday evening. James’ spouse, Tracy James, took to Facebook to give an update:

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done.”

“He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much!”

Road Dogg was with WWE from 1994-2001. He was then with TNA from 2002 until 2009. James then re-signed with WWE as a producer in 2011 after inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame that year. James was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame himself in 2019 as part of DX. During his WWE career, Road Dogg was a 6x tag-team champion along with Billy Gunn, a 1x Hardcore Champion, and a 1x Intercontinental Champion as well.