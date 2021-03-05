Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 is still over a month away, but the company is finally starting to firm up the card.
As of this writing, two matches are confirmed for WWE’s biggest show of the year. The Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble winners have selected their opponents:
- Edge (Royal Rumble Winner) vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Bianca Belair (Royal Rumble Winner) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks
WrestleMania 37 Card: Rumored Matches
As for the rest of the lineup, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter details what else fans can expect for WrestleMania:
- WWE Champion Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
- Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
- Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- The Miz & John Morrison vs. Damien Priest & Bad Bunn
- United States Champion Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali
- Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Lana
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
- Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Street Profits
WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place over two nights: Saturday, April 9th and Sunday April 10th. The shows will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event airs live exclusively on the Peacock streaming service.