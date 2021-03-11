Shawn Michaels On NXT Possibly Moving To Tuesday Nights

There have been rumors of NXT moving to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37 and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently commented on the possibility.

The former world champion who has been one of the minds behind the success of the Black and Yellow brand and has mentored a number of NXT talents recently had an interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post.

During the interview, Michaels was asked about the show possibly moving nights and how it might affect them. Replying to it, he said that nothing would change for them and they will still try to put the best show:

“It’s always clearly easier when your sort of destination programming, so to speak, Nothing would change certainly for us. We still try to put the best show out there that we can. Clearly, I know that’s everybody’s goal.

I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier.” said Shawn Michaels, “It allows people to enjoy that. And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.”

The former DX member also commented on the possibility of introducing women’s tag team titles for NXT. He said that they certainly have the depth for it.

This interview of Shawn Michaels was published before tonight’s episode of NXT where General Manager William Regal not only confirmed the creation of the new titles but he crowned the inaugural champions as well.