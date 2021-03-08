The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Team Titles At Revolution

MJF and Chris Jericho took advantage of their shot at AEW gold when they challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The championship match took place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday night. The match was memorable as The Young Bucks started things off by getting some revenge on the heels before the heels took over.

There were various near falls throughout. At one point, Jericho went for the lionsault and the Bucks hit him with superkicks. The Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver to Jericho for the win.

#NickJackson almost won it for the team!

The match was set up on the February 3rd edition of Dynamite when MJF and Chris Jericho won a tag team battle royal. Jericho was the last man standing in the bout when he ended up eliminating Darius Martin of Top Flight to win. The last three men in the ring were Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Martin.

The Young Bucks were also in the match but were eliminated when The Good Brothers helped Nick Jackson eliminate Isiah Cassidy of Private Party. Jackson started to argue with his friends and MJF ended up eliminating him due to the distraction.

