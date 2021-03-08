TNT Championship Match And More Announced For Dynamite

AEW announced a TNT Championship match and more for the upcoming episode of Dynamite during the Evolution PPV on Sunday.

The PPV event saw Scorpio Sky picking up a big win in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The win earned him a shot at Darby Allin‘s title.

The company then confirmed the date for the match between these two and they announced that Sky will be getting his shot at the TNT title on their weekly show this Wednesday.

The event also saw The Young Bucks defeating Chris Jericho and MJF and retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championships.

After this defeat, Jericho announced that an Inner Circle War Council will be taking place this Wednesday and he teased some changes in his faction to make the group stronger.

Apart from this, a singles match between Matt Jackson and Rey Fenix and a 6 women tag match was also announced for the episode. Below is the updated match card for Dynamite after the announcements:

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Singles Match: Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix 6 Women Tag Match: Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, and Rebel vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, and Thunder Rosa

Inner Circle War Council

