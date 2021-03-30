William Shatner To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced today that William Shatner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Shatner has made several appearances on WWE programming throughout the years. The first time he did so was on an episode of Jerry Lawler’s King’s Court in 1995. Shatner would later induct Lawler into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

The 90-year-old actor is famous for portraying Star Trek’s Captain Kirk but currently hosts the History Channel’s “The UnXplained.” Shatner also stars in a romantic-comedy “Senior Moment” available in theatres on on-demand now.

Shatner spoke to USA Today and compared the fanbases of WWE and Star Trek.

“It’s very much the same, the approbation, the joy,” Shatner said of wrestling and Star Trek. “The enthusiasm the wrestling audience shows toward its favorite people is not dissimilar to the enthusiasm ‘Star Trek’ fans show.”

“I’m going to admit it now. I missed a career when ‘Star Trek’ was over,” he continued. “I should have gone into wrestling as Captain Kirk.”

Shatner joins Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam in the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The Class of 2020 featuring the Bellas, nWo, Jushin Liger, British Bulldog and JBL will also be inducted on April 6th.