WWE Confirms Two-Night TakeOver Special, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned

WWE had been hyping up since last week that NXT General Manager William Regal had an announcement that would “change the landscape of NXT.” A second announcement was also made.

There was speculation that it could be about an NXT TakeOver special or the big move for NXT TV. Regal confirmed NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver would take place over the course of two nights.

Last week, it was reported that WWE had talked about holding the next special over the course of two nights with the first night being on April 7th while the second night will follow the next night. The reason for doing so is the idea for the Wednesday show to air during the usual NXT time slot on USA Network while the second night will air on the WWE Network. That is true.

The second announcement featured the NXT women’s division. He brought in Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to award them the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Kai and Gonzalez lost to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler last week with the titles on the line. The match featured Kai getting submitted even though she wasn’t the legal person and there was a referee bump.

