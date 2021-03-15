WWE NXT Dealing With Another COVID-19 Outbreak

On Monday, it was reported that WWE NXT is dealing with another outbreak of those exposed to COVID-19.

Fightful first reported that there will be changes made to Wednesday’s NXT episode due to several wrestlers being pulled from the show outright or at least told to quarantine. It was later reported there were “lots of positive tests” over the past week. There was a meeting last Thursday seeing Performance Center trainees required to attend and some people were not taking the proper COVID-19 precautions.

It appears the outbreak may have started when wrestlers were doing ring crew work this past Thursday. Pwinsider.com reported this situation is being looked at as a possibility how the outbreak started as dozens of wrestlers were moving and resettling rings in Orlando. It was said many were not wearing masks during that process.

One person told the media outlet there needs to be far more enforcement of masks than there has been in some time and hopes this outbreak will cause the company to crack down on enforcement of people wearing masks.

Dave Meltzer reported wrestlers started getting sick last Friday and the rings were being moved at a building next door to the Performance Center. He mentioned people who have tested positive were there for the ring work while other people who have tested positive were not there for the ring work.

There’s still no word yet on which wrestlers tested positive for the virus, but no main roster wrestlers have been impacted by this latest coronavirus outbreak. It was said there are “substantial numbers” of positive tests for this outbreak in NXT.