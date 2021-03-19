WWE To Tape The SmackDown Before WrestleMania In Advance

WWE has released the schedule of programming for WrestleMania week and it’s a busy one.

It turns out that the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 won’t air live, but rather it will be taped. Fightful Select reports that as of right now, the plan is to tape the April 9th episode of SmackDown before the April 2nd episode airs live on FOX from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.

That same week will also see the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tape over the course of two days. The current plan is to have as many of the inductees live on the stage as possible in addition to having some of the roster and invited guests in attendance.

- Advertisement -

The 2020 class will feature Batista, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, The Bella Twins, and The NWO (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) while Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff are the only names confirmed for the 2021 class.

The lineup for WrestleMania week will see the following schedule: