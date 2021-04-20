Batista On His Wrestling Retirement: “Nothing Is Bringing Me Back”

It’s been a few years since Batista worked his last match and announced his retirement. However, there are some fans who want to see “The Animal” wrestle one more match.

During an appearance for Justice Con, the former WWE star made it clear that he has no intentions of coming out of retirement.

“Don’t put that out there, people will jump all over that [laughs]. ‘He’s coming out of retirement!’ No, I’m not. It’s so hard to convince people that I’m actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is.

- Advertisement -

When a professional wrestler retires, they don’t really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they’ll come out of retirement. It’s just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I could never go back. I’m just done. I got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to bring me back and take away from that.”

Batista’s last full-time run with WWE came in 2014 at the Royal Rumble event where he won the rumble match, but eventually lost to Daniel Bryan for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a triple threat match that also featured Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30. He stayed around for a few more months before deciding to leave again to further pursue his acting career.

His retirement match came against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 where he lost and then announced his retirement.