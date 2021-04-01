Britt Baker Addresses Critics Of AEW Women’s Division

Britt Baker was the first female wrestler signed to AEW and claims to be the face of the division. She was recently interviewed by Wrestle Talk and spoke about the criticism that’s been given to AEW’s women’s division.

“I think it kind of speaks of our generation as a whole where we’re microwave babies. We want everything now. We don’t want to wait for stuff to cook, to marinade, we wanna walk over to the microwave, put my Hot Pocket in there, and eat it in two minutes, right? It doesn’t work like that in real life,” Baker said. “Things don’t happen overnight. There’s very rarely a success overnight. Things take time, so I feel like I’ve been a broken record on a lot of these interviews saying just give us time, we’re brand new.”

Baker also spoke about how the roster of the women’s division in AEW has little experience wrestling on television.

- Advertisement -

“Not only that, the women’s division especially has little to no TV experience. So we’re learning on the fly for your entertainment, so please be patient with us. I know we’re superstars, we’re rockstars, we’re supposed to be the best of the best, and we are going to be, and I am. But, with that being said, you need to have a little bit of freakin’ patience and if everyone would have listened to me from day one, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation because people wouldn’t have been bitching essentially.”

Britt Baker on AEW Women’s Division Getting More Time On Television

She also addressed critics who say that AEW’s women’s division isn’t getting enough time on television.

“(They’re saying we) deserve more, but it needs to be the right time and everybody needs to be ready for the opportunity as well,” Baker continued. “And a part of me is thankful for all the criticism because if we didn’t have it, I don’t think I would have had as much of a fire under my ass for this main event match. Because I love to say, ‘I told you so’, I’m a heel, but I love to prove people wrong. And we had so many eyes on the match because, let’s say it, some people probably wanted to see it fail, and it to not be main event worthy. Which is great, because if that’s why more people tuned in, we love you for it.”

The full interview featuring Britt Baker can be viewed in the player below: