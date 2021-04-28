Home News

Complete Episode List For Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Released

By Ian Carey

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 will begin airing on Thursday May 6th, 2021. The first episode will be on the life and career of Brian Pillman. A complete episode listing for the show’s 3rd season is now available.

Topics to be covered by Dark Side of the Ring Season 3:

  • Brian Pillman (Premiere episode, May 6th)
  • Nick Gage
  • Collision in Korea (1995 WCW/NJPW event in North Korea)
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Grizzly Smith
  • Dynamite Kid
  • Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam
  • The Steroid Trials (Vince McMahon’s 1994 trial)
  • FMW
  • The Plane Ride From Hell (Infamous WWE flight back from European tour in 2002)
  • Luna Vachon
  • XPW
  • Chris Kanyon

“With this epic, 14-episode season, we’ve had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives,” “Dark Side of the Ring” executive producers & co-creatorsJason Eisener and Evan Husney said in a statement to TheWrap. “We’re excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past, to contemporary snapshots from wrestling’s underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas.”

Chris Jericho will serve as narrator once again for the series as he did in season 2.

