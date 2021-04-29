Daniel Bryan Heaps Praise on Innovative Kenny Omega

WWE superstar Daniel Bryan is going to be fighting for his career this week on Smackdown. Yet, it wasn’t Roman Reigns he was heaping praise on during his recent podcast interview for My Mom’s Basement.

During their 30-minute chat Daniel Bryan covered a range of topics, including lauding praise on current AEW and IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega.

“He looks at wrestling differently than anybody else.” Bryan started. “With Kenny Omega, there’s no previous evolution point. It’s just these completely new things that have entered his head that he’s daring to try.”

Could We See Bryan Danielson Versus Kenny Omega in AEW?

- Advertisement -

Both Kenny Omega and Daniel Bryan are wrestling fans to their core. Both have held multiple titles around the world, and years ago, just as their careers were getting started, they locked up in the ring. During stints with Ring of Honor the pair fought three times. There can be no denying that a fourth match-up between them would be a main event match without a doubt.

Daniel Bryan’s comments have interesting timing. When you think he could be kayfabe retired after Friday night and has mentioned in recent interviews how he might step back from full-time competition.

It is also interesting to note that in the same interview, Bryan went on to champion the notion that WWE should open their minds and allow wrestlers to fight for other promotions while under contract.

These are separate points made by a man who has earned the right to share his opinions. However, the thought of seeing Brian Danielson vs Kenny Omega in an AEW ring at some point down the line is enough to excite any wrestling fan.