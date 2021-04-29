Daniel Bryan On The Perception Of WWE Superstars vs NJPW Wrestlers

Daniel Bryan recently took part in an interview with Barstool Sports. During the discussion, Bryan said he doesn’t feel wrestling fans understand how talented many WWE Superstars are.

“I don’t think people truly understand how great a lot of the WWE Superstars are because we don’t necessarily put on a pure wrestling product,” Bryan said. “We put on a sports entertainment product.”

Bryan would continue to say that if some WWE Superstars performed for a more wrestling-based company, fans would better appreciate their talent.

“If all of a sudden you saw Cesaro in New Japan for example like people would be like, ‘oh my god, this guy is the greatest!'”

He continued to use Otis as an example of someone else who would be perceived differently if they wrestled in NJPW.

“I think you put Otis in New Japan and people would be like ‘Holy cow! This guy is amazing!’ Like Vader from the 90s type of vibe. People think of him as the worm guy but it’s just a different presentation.”

Daniel Bryan on the Forbidden Door

Bryan was also asked about recently having expressed a desire to wrestle outside of WWE while still working for the company.

“I’ve brought it up to a lot of people and now is more than ever is a time when people are open to new ideas,” Bryan said during the interview. “I think I have made some headway whether any of it actually happens, who knows?”

He would continue to say that he feels WWE Superstars performing for other companies would be good for WWE and wrestling in general.

“I also think it would just be good for WWE and just wrestling in general. For people that are in the developmental system right now, for them to be able to go and learn in other places. I wouldn’t be the performer I am today if I hadn’t wrestled in Japan and not just like Japan where it’s like sports stuff but also like Butlins in the UK where it’s all comedy.”

The full interview can be viewed in the player below: