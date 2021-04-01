Ethan Page On Having Creative Freedom In AEW

Ethan Page is the newest addition to the AEW roster and the former Impact Wrestling star made his surprise debut for the promotion during the Revolution PPV last month.

The ‘All Ego’ appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast after his debut where he talked about things such as his signing with the company and more.

Talking about the creative freedom the promotion is known for, Page said that he wants to be credited for his work before explaining how AEW allows their wrestlers to play the characters they want:

“There’s been so many instances where I did not have a say in my name, in my character, in the way I was represented or presented. And it’s amazing, now being in AEW, the creative freedom and I guess trust that they give their talent to kind of let them do what they want

And play the characters that they want. So I can fully now be the Ethan Page, the ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page that I’ve always wanted to be, so it’s cool.”

The Canadian star also mentioned how he has been wrestling for more than one and a half-decade after making his pro wrestling debut in 2006.

Apart from this, Ethan Page talked about things such as his family’s reaction to his AEW debut, a possible The North reunion and more. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.