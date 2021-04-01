Impact Rating This Week Significantly Better Than Initial Reports

It was reported by multiple sites yesterday that Impact Wrestling had drawn an abysmal rating this week of only 38,000 viewers. This was not the case, however. The show was actually up by tens of thousands of viewers from the previous week.

According to a report from PW Insider, the show did 148,512 viewers and a 0.04 in the 18-49 demographic. That is up from 116,000 the show did the week before. Impact typically draws a 0.04 rating in the key demo.

The show was headlined by James Storm vs Eric Young in Storm’s 1000th match for Impact/TNA. Kenny Omega and Don Callis were also back. The show moves to Thursday night beginning next week.

What Caused The Initial Reports Of An Abysmal Rating?

It should be noted that initial reports claimed Showbuzz Daily reported Impact’s number as being 38,000 viewers and a 0.01. This was not really reported on Showbuzz, however, that number was actually obtained from the comments section of that report. Despite this, multiple sites (not SEScoops) ran with the story that Impact’s rating had dropped to a truly abysmal number.

The reports were based on the below conversation: