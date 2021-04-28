Jason Jordan Receives Significant Promotion Backstage In WWE

Jason Jordan hasn’t wrestled a match since the Royal Rumble event in 2018. He underwent neck surgery that February and has never returned to the ring. Jordan has been working as a producer in WWE ever since. According to a recent report from PW Insider, he received a significant promotion recently.

Jordan has been promoted to the lead producer for both RAW and Smackdown. The 32-year-old will be taking over for duties formerly performed by John Laurinaitis. Jordan is expected to receive more responsibilities in his new role as well.

There was a big shake up in the talent relations department recently. Mark Carrano was let go following the Mickie James/trash bag incident. Laurinaitis now oversees the talent relations department, taking over for Carrano. Referee John Cone was briefly relieved of his duties in that department before the company changed course. He has since been bumped up to second in command of talent relations behind Laurinaitis.

Kurt Angle on Jason Jordan As His Storyline Son

Kurt Angle recently commented on his podcast about the storyline angle of Jordan being his son.

“They decided that I was going to have an illegitimate son and they weren’t sure who it was going to be and they decided to pick Jason over Chad and, you know, I’m not sure why. It might have been a politically correct move, but I was happy I was excited about it because Jason is a great talent and he was improving every week, his chops were improving, his work was improving. He was getting a lot better. He was on his way to main event status until he hurt his neck. That’s where the program ended and I was stuck high and dry without a partner for the next WrestleMania because that’s who I was going to wrestle was Jason.”