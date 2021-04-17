Latest on How Long WWE Plan to Run Shows in the Thunderdome

According to Sports Illustrated, WWE is planning to have their next big PPV held with a live crowd. By big, we refer to the four OG events. After the success of having Wrestlemania held in front of a live crowd for the first time since the global pandemic struck, WWE has decided to hold off on removing the Thunderdome for their weekly shows. They are however are planning to bring the live crowd back for SummerSlam.

Nobody can deny that having the fans back for Wrestlemania made it a night to remember for all of those on the cards.

The reintroduction of fans for the big events would be a sensible way to bring things back to normal. Obviously it is all dependant on the pandemic situation, but signs are looking promising. The rumours are also substantiated by the recent revelation by WWE President Nick Khan to Variety that the company are looking into getting their teams back onto the road.

No Crowds for Now but WWE Expecting to Make Changes in the Second Half of 2021

What is interesting with these announcements is that Khan also went onto say that should WWE get back on the road, it will be just like it used to be. No half measures.

“But just know that once we’re back on the road, we’re on the road full time. We’re not looking to do other one offs.” Khan said.

This would make it seem as if the WWE were going to continue with Thunderdome until at least August. That is when their current deal runs out anyway. Maybe they are looking to use SummerSlam as a move back to live crowds on a full-time basis.

Either way, it is undoubtedly exciting to think that we could be getting back to normal after so much time.