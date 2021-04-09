Paul Heyman On When He Knew Roman Reigns Was A Star

Paul Heyman recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show and talked about Roman Reigns‘ upcoming match at WrestleMania. During the discussion, McAfee asked Heyman when he knew that Roman Reigns was going to be a top guy.

“When Roman Reigns was 3 years old, his father was working in the Continental Wrestling Federation. Which at the time, the creative was being head by Eddie Gilbert and I was Eddie Gilbert’s assistant. There was a show in Panama City Florida, and Roman Reigns’ father, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Sika came into the locker room and he brought Roman Reigns with him,” Heyman said.

“At 3 years old this young man already had so much personality & so much charisma you could tell he was going to be a top level A1 top tier star no matter what he did in his life”

“I knew when he was 3-years-old, there you go, he’s the future.”

“How did the Shield come into WWE? The Shield came into WWE to protect the championship reign of CM Punk. Who was CM Punk’s special advisor, who was CM Punk’s advocate, who was standing next to CM Punk? Paul Heyman. Who brought in the Shield? Paul Heyman. I’ve been seeing this in Roman Reigns since before anybody realized I was seeing this in Roman Reigns.”

A clip of Heyman from the show cane viewed in the below Tweet: