Seth Rollins Talks Becky Lynch’s WWE Status and Return

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke to WWE India. The ‘Messiah’ discussed a number of topics during the interview, including a potential return date for his fiancé Becky Lynch.

Lynch of course left the company last year due to her pregnancy. Becky has made a major tease as to when she till return, recently writing on Twitter:“nothing is guaranteed here tonight, only now eternally.”

This appears to be a rather generic inspirational quote, until you realize the first letter of each word spells out, “N-I-G-H-T-O-N-E.”

Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch

“I can’t say when obviously, I can’t divulge my wife’s secrets,” Rollins began, speaking to WWE India. “That’s bad for me. I gotta be home with her every day, so I wouldn’t wanna upset her. But now, she’s doing great. Obviously, four months postpartum and she’s making incredible strides in her recovery.”

“And I suggest you’ll have some sorta update from her sooner than later about when she may return” Rollins continued. “But she may not. She just surprises. Because she’s full of surprises. So, who knows? But either way, she’s doing great She’s healthy, baby’s healthy. She will be back sooner or later.”

