Stephanie McMahon Reveals “Maternity Ward Angle” Becky Lynch Pitched

Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast to promote WrestleMania 37 this weekend. During the discussion, Simmons wondered allowed if Becky Lynch would be returning to the company at Mania.

“Who Knows?” Stephanie said. “Anything can happen.”

Stephanie then revealed that she’s been in contact with Becky throughout her time away and talked about an angle Lynch pitched to her following the birth of her child.

“It’s funny, I kept talking to Becky all during her pregnancy and then after, she was actually pitching somebody jumping her in the maternity ward.”

“Maternity ward match!” Simmons yelled with enthusiasm.

“Oh yeah, that’s coming. It’s the second part of the women’s evolution,” Stephanie joked.

Stephanie also spoke about how much credit Triple H deserves for the women’s evolution.

“It’s something that I’d always been fighting for a very long time. Not just me, but a lot of people,” she said.

“It started with the way we started recruiting and training our female stars in the Performance Center. So really a lot of the credit goes to my husband. He started recruiting elite athletes both male and female. He would give the women the same amount of match time as the men, he was training them the same as the men,” Stephanie continued.